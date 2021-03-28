India, England set new record for hitting most sixes in three-match ODI series

Records continue to tumble in the ongoing ODI series between India and England. On Sunday, during the third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the two teams set a new record for hitting the most number of sixes in a three-match ODI series.

The record was broken the moment the 59th six was registered in the series. In the third ODI, India hit 11 sixes, taking the combined tally of sixes in this series to 63. The record was previously held by New Zealand and Sri Lanka as both teams had hit a combined of 57 sixes during a three-match ODI series in 2019.





India and England also feature in the list at the third spot as well after both teams hit a combined 56 sixes in the three-match ODI series way back in 2017.

England's Jonny Bairstow currently leads the tally in the series with 14 sixes. He is followed by Rishabh Pant, who has smashed 11. Third on the list is all-rounder Ben Stokes, who tonked all of his 10 sixes in the second ODI when he played a bombastic 52-ball 99 runs knock.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are next on the list, with eight and six sixes, respectively.

India ended the first innings with 11 sixes, taking their tally to 33.

ALSO READ| Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with highest score in ODIs in decider vs Eng

England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI on Sunday. India made one change in the playing XI, bringing T Natarajan in place of Kuldeep Yadav. The visitors have also made one change in their playing XI. Mark Wood replaced Tom Curran.

Down 1-0, England made a thrilling comeback in the series as the visitors had registered a crushing six-wicket win over India on Friday.





(With inputs from ANI)