Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India handed KL Rahul headache after injury scare during India's MCG training; false alarm on Rohit Sharma, Akash Deep

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 11:30 AM IST

While it turned out to be a false alarm on Rohit Sharma and Akash Deep, India were handed an injury headache after KL Rahul was hit on the hand.

It was an injury-laden training session for India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just four days before the start of the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. While it turned out to be a false alarm on Rohit Sharma and Akash Deep, India were handed an injury headache after KL Rahul was hit on the hand.

India's KL Rahul reacts during day five of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
India's KL Rahul reacts during day five of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)

It happened on Sunday when Rahul was hit on his right hand while batting at the nets. He looked in absolute discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26 with the five-match series levelled at 1-1 and was immediately attended to by the team's physio. In a video that went viral on social media, Rahul was seen holding the right hand while receiving treatment.

India have yet to give clarity on the extent of the injury and why he had sought medical attention.

If India are forced to bench Rahul at the MCG, it will be a major setback for the team, given that the opener has been the only consistent batter for the side in the ongoing Test series, having scored 235 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 47.

False alarm on Rohit, Akash

The Indian cricket fraternity was served a shocker on Sunday morning, with visuals of Rohit sitting on the sidelines of the training session with an ice pack on his right knee. The India captain was struck during his batting session. But it turned out to be a false alarm. Although he did not return to the nets thereafter, a report in Sportstar said that he was seen having a word with the final set of batters who had hit the nets.

Akash, on the other hand, was hit on his hand and was seen placing an ice bag on the injured area. However, he later told the media: “The practice pitch is probably meant for white-ball cricket, the ball kept low at times. As for these minor injuries, these things happen at training, and there are no major concerns because of that. I am fine.”

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On