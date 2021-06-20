'India possibly might not have been here if it wasn't for Rishabh': Hussain suggests how Kohli, Shastri can manage Pant

India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant plays a brand of a unique brand of cricket. While his knocks provide top-notch entertainment along with even secure victories for India on occasions, they do not come without risks. After all, that's how he plays and Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri cannot change that and they should not, according to former England cricketer Nasser Hussain.

While speaking to Star Sports during the lunch-break show on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC)final against New Zealand, Hussain was discussing the manner in which Pant was dismissed to Kiwis pacer Kyle Jamieson. Pant was caught by Tom Latham in the slip cordon on four off Jamieson.

While addressing the wicket, Hussain said: "I mean he could have done something different. It was a wide ball that he could have left alone. The way Jamieson was smart, from around the wicket, the angles went with Jamieson. If he swings it in, he takes the LBW out of the equation. So, he went over the wicket and there was a review that was just clipping. The technique is not there. He's not moved his foot across and it's a dangerous shot."

However, Hussain brought out a more important perspective, with regards to the handling and management of Pant by Kohli and Shastri. Hussain emphasised that the only way to get the best out of the southpaw is to let him and Kohli and Co. know exactly what to do.

"The management and the handling of Rishabh Pant going forward is going to be crucial. Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are the best men to handle him because they are just going to let him be," explained Hussain.

He further added: "You just can't sit Rishabh Pant down and saying why did he do that. He's just not that sort of a cricketer. They have to let him go and let him express himself. He's already won games for India. India possibly might not have been here if it wasn't for some of the great knocks of Rishabh Pant. So you are not going to get the brilliance of Rishabh without the odd shot-making he's played there. So, the management and handling of him is going to be absolutely crucial," concluded cricketer-turned commentator Hussain.

At lunch on day 3, India were 211-7 after 89 overs with Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 2 and 26, respectively.