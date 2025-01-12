India stars barred from missing bilateral series; told to provide medical reasons if they want to opt out: Report

The recent few months have been disastrous for Indian cricket. The Test series losses against New Zealand at home and then against Australia Down Under have not gone well with the top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to a report, players can no longer pick and choose bilateral series. This move comes after India's loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / (AFP)

On Saturday, a review meeting of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3, was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. It was attended by under-fire skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and top BCCI officials.

The board might have decided against any knee-jerk response to the recent losses. However, it has now been decided that players won't be allowed to skip series on their whims and fancies.

According to a report in news agency PTI, players won't be allowed to pick and choose bilateral assignments going forward.

The report stated that the players must provide proper medical reasons if they want to opt out of some bilateral series.

'Do not expect a hurried decision'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma disappointed with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as both struggled for runs against Australia. There have also been reports of dressing room unrest.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff are being heavily criticised for the recent Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia. These defeats have resulted in India not making the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the very first time.

However, BCCI has refrained from making any hurried decision. As per PTI, the BCCI officials Rohit, Agarkar, and Gambhir discussed what went wrong during the tour of Australia.

"There was a detailed discussion on the Border Gavaskar Trophy performance, what all went wrong, and the course correction required. But do not expect a hurried decision from the new dispensation of BCCI," PTI quoted a source as saying.

India will next play Tests in June 2025 when they travel to England for a five-match series. Rohit Sharma, who stood down from the Sydney Test after scoring just 31 runs in five innings, is doubtful for the series.

Speculation is circulating that the 37-year-old will not be selected for that series. Virat Kohli, who managed just 190 runs in five Tests despite hitting a century in Perth, is also facing criticism, and his future is also under the scanner.