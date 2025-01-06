Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India stumble to 46-year low under Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir with loss in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 06, 2025 03:22 PM IST

India broke an unwanted standing record of 46 years after suffering a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

2024 presented plenty of ups-and-downs for India, even within Test cricket alone. A strong start to the year saw them win a Test in South Africa to level that series, before brushing past England with a routine and comfortable 4-1 win despite missing some big name players.

The Indian team looks dejected during Australia's trophy ceremony.(AFP)
The Indian team looks dejected during Australia's trophy ceremony.(AFP)

The end of the year was a different story altogether, as India won one, drew one, and lost as many as six matches in their final eight Tests of the year. First with the 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand, which was already a low point as it snapped India’s 12-year home dominance, followed by a chastening 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India relinquished that to their opponents for the first time in a decade.

This also marked the first time in 46 years that India have lost three matches in consecutive series, indicating just how rare it is for the Indian team to drop two consecutive series in such a fashion. On that occasion, India hosted England at home in 1976-77, losing 3-1 at home, before a long break and subsequently travelling to Australia in 1977-78, going on to lose dramatically 3-2 to an Aussie team weakened by Kerry Packer World Series of Cricket absentees.

Close shaves catch up with India

On the infamous occasion of losing and getting whitewashed 4-0 each by England and Australia while touring in 2011-12, India got away with a couple of wins in a home series against the West Indies under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

While that year is often considered the worst of Indian Test cricket in recent years due to the toothless performances of India, there will be an equal amount of disappointment from this year given India’s position as favourites, particularly against New Zealand.

India also came close in 2014-15, when they lost a tight series 3-1 against England, before flying to Australia and losing the first two matches of the series to go down 2-0. However, thanks to some Virat Kohli magic, India were able to hang on for a pair of draws and just narrowly avoid this unwanted result.

India’s run of six losses also has had the effect of knocking them out of the running, and now India’s focus will turn to the Champions Trophy. India’s next Test assignment is a five match series in England, and the hope will be that India don’t continue building on this disappointing statistic.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On