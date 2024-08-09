 India to play a two-day, day-night match against Prime Minister XI in Canberra | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India to play a two-day, day-night match against Prime Minister XI in Canberra

ANI |
Aug 09, 2024 02:41 PM IST

India will play an additional fixture during their tour of Australia at the end of the year following confirmation of a two-day pink-ball match against a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

New Delhi [India], : India will play an additional fixture during their tour of Australia at the end of the year following confirmation of a two-day pink-ball match against a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

India to play a two-day, day-night match against Prime Minister XI in Canberra
India to play a two-day, day-night match against Prime Minister XI in Canberra

The match will be held at Manuka Oval in the nation's capital on November 30 and December 1 and will fall in between the first and second Tests of the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, as quoted by ICC.

The fixture will be a day-night affair and will provide India with some match practice against the pink ball and under lights ahead of the second Test of the series in Adelaide that will be played under the same conditions.

Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the only previous day-night Test played between the two countries during the 2020 series and the Adelaide Oval contest this time around will be the second time the sides have used the pink ball.

The battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played out over five Tests for the first time in more than 30 years, with the series also a crucial one for both sides as they attempt to earn their place in next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia claimed their first World Test Championship title when they defeated India by 209 runs at The Oval last year and will be looking to retain their crown when the next edition of the one-off Test is held at Lord's in 2025.

India currently hold a slender lead at the head of the World Test Championship standings, while Australia are in second place, as per the ICC.

Australia v India Test schedule:

First Test: November 22-26, PerthSecond Test: December 6-10, Adelaide Third Test: December 14-18, BrisbaneFourth Test: December 26-30, MelbourneFifth Test: January 3-7, Sydney

Tour match:

Prime Minister's XI v India, - December 1, Canberra .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / India to play a two-day, day-night match against Prime Minister XI in Canberra
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On