India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI announces fixtures for ODI and T20I series; Wanindu Hasaranga steps down

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the upcoming white-ball series between Team India and Sri Lanka. The T20I and One Day International (ODI) series will kickstart the Gautam Gambhir era in Indian cricket. The two-time ICC World Cup winner and former India opener was appointed as the head coach of the men's senior team on Tuesday. Gambhir has replaced Rahul Dravid as India's head coach across all formats.

Gambhir-coached Team India will tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODI in the July-August window. Sri Lanka are set to host India in back-to-back T20Is on July 26 and 27. The bilateral ODI series will get underway on August 1. All T20I matches will be contested at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the entire ODI series between India and Sri Lanka.

Sanath Jayasuriya's first assignment

Joining Gambhir as debutant in the series, Sanath Jayasuriya's first assignment as interim coach is against visitors India. The Men In Blue last toured the island nation for a bilateral series in 2021. Dravid was India's stand-in head coach while veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan captained the second-string side. India claimed the ODI series 2-1 while Sri Lanka upstaged the visitors in the T20Is. India will complete its tour to Zimbabwe before arriving in Sri Lanka for the white-ball series.

Wanindu Hasaranga steps down

India will likely miss the services of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI series. With senior players expected to be rested, versatile batter KL Rahul could be named as India's captain. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is tipped to lead India's T20I side against Sri Lanka. Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down as Sri Lanka's T20I captain ahead of the India series. According to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Hasaranga has decided to relinquish the captaincy duties and remain in the side as a player.