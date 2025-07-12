England U19 vs India U19 1st Youth Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 live on TV and online

The ODIs are over. It's time for the Indian and England Colts to set the stage on fire in whites. Yes, the first of the two Youth Test matches takes place, which promises to grill the youngsters like never before. If the U19 Youth ODIs are anything to go by, India has the upper hand on England, with the one and only Vaibhav Suryavanshi making heads turn with his spectacular performances. However, even the 14-year-old will be tested, when not every ball needs to be hit out of the ground for a six. India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the contest.(Reuters)

Squads:

India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra, Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, RS Ambrish, Pranav Raghavendra, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Anmoljeet Singh, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Naman Pushpak, Yudhajit Guha, Deepesh Devendran

England: Hamza Shaikh, Ben Mayes, Rocky Flintoff, Archie Vaughan, Jaydn Denly, Aaryan Sawant, James Minto, Tazeem Ali, Sebastian Morgan, Thomas Rew, Alex Green, Jay Singh, Jack Home, AM French

Here are all the live streaming details for the 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19

When will the 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 will begin on Saturday, July 12. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 will take place at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19?

There will be no live TV broadcast for the 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19?

The 1st Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 will be live-streamed on the ECB app and website.