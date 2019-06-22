India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Ahead of clash with India, Rashid Khan makes a huge prediction

India will be overwhelming favourites against a beleaguered Afghanistan side in their World Cup clash at Southampton.

Led by Virat Kohli has been ticking all the boxes in their World Cup campaign so far. Their next challenge is Afghanistan, a side which has not managed to hit its straps in the tournament. However, they are a dangerous side and cannot be taken lightly.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI against Afghanistan

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner, has urged his side not to repeat the same mistakes they committed against England in their previous match. He also said that the Indian side will be tough competition, but they will try their best and play positively.

“We have played against India in the Asia Cup, it will be a tough game. With the kind of batting and bowling they have, they are one of the top teams in the tournament. But we will try not to repeat the same mistakes. Our main focus will be to field well. We will try to play positively. Whatever talent we have we will try to showcase it on the ground against India,” Rashid Khan told India Today.

Live Score Updates of India vs Afghanistan, Match 28, ICC World Cup 2019

The leg-spinner who is not having an entirely memorable campaign did not hesitate in labeling India as one of the favourites to clinch the title.

ALSO READ: Top 5 player battles in India vs Afghanistan clash

“There is no doubt India can win the world cup. The combination they have, the bowling lineup and the fielders they have. In this World Cup, the teams which are fielding well are winning matches. India have the skills in the fielding. They have better batsmen than bowlers, one of the best teams here. They can win there is no doubt,” he further added.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 13:12 IST