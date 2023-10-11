News / Cricket / India vs Afghanistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs AFG on TV and online

India vs Afghanistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs AFG on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 11, 2023 06:46 AM IST

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Get to know all the live streaming details for the ninth match of the 50-over tournament in India

India vs Afghanistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: After battling it out of a horror start, courtesy to a record stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, before securing a morale booster of a six-wicket win against five-time champions Australia, India will be hoping for a hiccup-free outing in Delhi when they take on Afghanistan. India's only headache in the match will be adapting to the conditions in Delhi, which captain Rohit Sharma had addressed before the start of the tournament given India will be the most travelling side in this World Cup. After a spin-friendly slower track in Chennai, India will be expecting a belter of a surface in Delhi, which witnessed over 700 runs being scored in the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka last week. India will also be their eyes on Ishan Kishan, who got off to a poor start in the Australia match, after replacing Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue and is most likely to miss the next two games as well.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sets the field during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match (AP)
Here are the live streaming details of India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match will be played on Wednesday.

Where is India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match in India?

The India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match for free?

The India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

