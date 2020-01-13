India vs Australia 1st ODI at Mumbai: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

With skipper Virat Kohli stepping in to resolve India’s opening puzzle, the formidable hosts will look to ensure that their enviable home run remains intact against a full-strength Australia when the two teams clash in an ODI series starting here Tuesday.Kohli said he has no hesitation coming down the order to ensure that KL Rahul’s consistency and Shikhar Dhawan’s experience are both accommodated in the Indian playing XI.”...big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat,” Kohli said.At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format.

The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma’s elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest.

Where is the India vs Australia 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the India vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match begins at 1:00 pm IST on Tuesday (January 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

