e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: Bumrah removes openers to bring India back

India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: Bumrah removes openers to bring India back

Bumrah trapped Joe Burns (8) and Mathew Wade (8) leg before as India ended on the right side of ‘Umpires Cal’ on both occasions.

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Virat Kohli celebrates wicket of Joe Burns on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Virat Kohli celebrates wicket of Joe Burns on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide(BCCI/Twitter)
         

After getting bowled out for 244 in the first innings, India struck back as Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell to dismiss Australian openers, leaving the hosts reeling at 35 for 2 at the end of the opening session on the second day of the first Test here in Adelaide.

Marnus Labuschagne (16) and Steve Smith (1) were at the crease at the break

Bumrah trapped Joe Burns (8) and Mathew Wade (8) leg before as India ended on the right side of ‘Umpires Cal’ on both occasions. Umesh Yadav (6-4-6-0) and Mohammed Shami (9-0-19-0) also kept a tight leash on the Aussie batters as they were a little more on the shorter side during the session.

Marnus Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) lived a charmed life when Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in world, missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah. The Australia No. 3 was insanely lucky when Bumrah dropped a dolly at fine leg after the batsman had mis-timed a pull shot off Shami. He went into the break with Steve Smith (1 batting, 7 balls) for company.

At the start of the day, India’s tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded in just 93.1 overs. Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with skipper Virat Kohli’s run-out caused by a poor call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India’s seventh in the first over of the day. Saha (9) also didn’t trouble the scorers, getting out on his overnight tally while chasing a wide delivery from Starc.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers
China’s Alibaba ‘eliminates’ ethnic tag that identifies Uighur muslims
China’s Alibaba ‘eliminates’ ethnic tag that identifies Uighur muslims
PM Modi calls for suggestions for Mann Ki Baat on Dec 27
PM Modi calls for suggestions for Mann Ki Baat on Dec 27
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In