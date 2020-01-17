India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma 46 runs away from going past Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in Rajkot

cricket

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:16 IST

When all the focus was on the incoming delivery from the left-armer, India vice captain Rohit Sharma was done by a Mitchell Starc cross-seam delivery in the first ODI at Mumbai. In his attempt to hit it over the infield, Rohit had miss-timed the Starc delivery straight to David Warner at mid-off. Rohit is experienced and classy enough not to repeat the same mistake – he can’t afford it either – when India face Australia to keep the series alive in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot on Friday. If there was need of some added motivation for Rohit, then the India opener is inches away from becoming the third fastest to 9000 ODI runs.

Rohit needs just 46 runs in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot to beat the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and become the third fastest to 9000 ODIs runs. Rohit has 8954 runs in 215 innings so far. If he gets the required runs on Friday against Australia then he would comfortably beat Ganguly, who had taken 228 innings, Tendulkar (235 innings) and Brian Lara (239 innings).

Also Read | India Predicted XI: Big changes expected with series on the line

The record for the fastest to 9000 ODI runs stands with India skipper Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in just 194 innings followed by South Africa’s AB de Villiers in 205 innings.

Rohit had a fantastic 2019. He was awarded ICC ODI Player of the Year for scoring 7 centuries – a record 5 in World Cup alone – in ODIs last year. Rohit was also the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2019.

Some more Rohit Sharma records to look forward to in the 2nd ODI against Australia

1 more century: Rohit needs 1 more century to become the player with 4th most centuries in ODIs. He currently has 28 ODI centuries, which is joint 4th most along with Sanath Jayasuriya. That century will also make Rohit the 4th highest century-getter for India across formats. The list is currently lead by Sachin Tendulkar with 100 centuries, followed by Virat Kohli with 70.

Hit-man or 6-man? Rohit Sharma needs 7 sixes to become the 1st player to hit 100 sixes against Australia across formats.

Captain and vice-captain: Virat and Rohit Sharma have 991 partnership runs against Australia in ODIs. They need 9 runs to complete 1000 runs partnership against Australia in ODIs. If done so on Friday, they would become the 5th pair to complete 1000 runs against Australia in ODIs.