India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live on TV and Online

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:21 IST

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: After receiving a battering at the hands of Australia in Adelaide, India’s back is against the wall as they try to square the series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue for the second Test of the 2021-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy which starts on Boxing Day, December 26. With no Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, the task at hand, my no mean, will be easy. Yet, India would want to give themselves a chance to have a crack at Australia. The onus is on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who so far as a 100 percent win record as captain in Tests. But whether India’s batting, him included, be able to support him remains to be seen. In order to shake off the wounds of the Adelaide Test, India have run in four changes to their Playing XI with Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant getting a look in.

Where is the 2nd Test between India vs Australia taking place?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia is taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

At what time does the 2nd Test between India vs Australia begin?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia begins at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday (December 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 2nd Test between India vs Australia?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 2nd Test between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd Test between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/