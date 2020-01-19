India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India Predicted XI - Injury concerns over 4 players, changes likely in batting-order at Bengaluru

cricket

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:32 IST

Ahead of the series-deciding 3rd ODI against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India are sweating over the fitness of three key players – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant. Both Dhawan and Rohit suffered injuries during the 2nd ODI against Australia at Rajkot, which India won by 36 runs to draw level while Pant was hit on the helmet in the series opener in Mumbai. Navdeep Saini too was seen struggling with his ankle during the 2nd ODI at Rajkot.

Dhawan was hit on the rib-cage by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 10th over of the Indian innings in the previous match. The left-hander did continue to bat and score a fabulous 96 but he did not take the field the entire duration of Australia’s chase. Rohit, on the other hand, hurt his left shoulder, which has given a lot of problems to him even in the past, while diving to stop a boundary in the 43rd over. He appeared to be in a lot of pain but the Indian team management said both Dhawan and Rohit have recovered well. The final call, on their availability, however, will be taken before the toss of the 3rd ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.

Here’s India’s predicted XI for the India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Bengaluru

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been superb ever since coming back into the Indian side after an injury. He has scored a hat-trick of fifties (including the last T20I against Sri Lanka) in his last three appearances for India in white-ball cricket. He missed a century by 4 runs in Rajkot but his 96-run knock created a solid platform for India’s 340-run total. He would like to get to that three-figure mark on Sunday in the decider at Bengaluru.

KL Rahul

Rahul can do no wrong now. You ask to him to open, you bat him at No.3, you bring him down to No.5, you tell him to take the gloves – he has done everything with a fair amount of success in the last few matches for India. His 52-ball 80-run innings in Rajkot was referred as his best knock in international cricket by captain Virat Kohli. As things stand now, Rahul could once again be asked to open the batting in the 3rd ODI at Bengaluru. Keeping the upcoming long New Zealand tour in mind, the Indian team management would not want to risk a half-fit Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was back at No.3 in the 2nd ODI and the results were there for everyone to see. He scored 78 but more importantly gave the innings a much-needed flight after a good opening stand. However, Kohli surprisingly has a modest record at his second home ground, averaging 12.60 in five ODIs with two run-outs. The Indian captain would like to put the record straight in the 3rd ODI against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer

Pitted as the answer to India’s No. 4 question, Shreyas Iyer has not been at his best in this series against Australia. Moreover, he would be disappointed with the way he got out in the first two ODIs when there was a lot of time for him to get in and score big. The Mumbai right-hander would be eager to prove a point in the decider in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who was hit on the helmet while batting in the first ODI, is expected to be back in the side for the 3rd ODI against Australia at Bengaluru. Though KL Rahul did a fine job behind the stumps in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot but the Indian team management would not want to tinker with Pant’s confidence much.

Manish Pandey

Opportunities have come too far and few in between for Manish Pandey and all the more reasons why he needs to make the most of whatever chances he gets before the T20 World Cup. He failed to make an impact in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot but India are likely to persist with him in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Bengaluru keeping Rohit’s injury in mind.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja showed his worth in the side by picking up the crucial wickets of Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot. As long as Hardik Pandya doesn’t regain his full fitness, Jadeja is more or less certain to hold onto his position of the all-rounder in the Indian side and Bengaluru is expected to be no different.

Kuldeep Yadav

His double-wicket over turned the match towards India in Rajkot. Kuldeep Yadav got the wickets of Alex Carey and Steve Smith to peg Australia back and would be hoping to do something similar in the middle overs during the 3rd ODI against Australia. He had also become the fastest Indian spinner to claim 100 wickets in the 2nd ODI.

Mohammed Shami

Shami went for a few runs in Rajkot (3/77) mainly because of his first spell and the last over but in between, he landed the yorkers to perfection. He was on a hat-trick in the 2nd ODI after dismissing Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins with superb yorkers and if India are to win the series on a placid Bengaluru track then he would have to repeat something similar in the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

Navdeep Saini

Brought into the XI in place Shardul Thakur, Saini made an immediate impact with pace, bounce, and yorkers towards the end of the innings. He finished with figures of 2 for 62 in the 2nd ODI and would hope his ankle – he hurt his ankle while fielding – doesn’t give him too much of a problem in the 3rd ODI against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was by far the best bowler on display in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot. When the average economy rate of all the bowlers was all over 6 runs per over, Bumrah gave away only 32 runs in 9.1 overs and also picked up the last Australian wicket to seal the match for India.