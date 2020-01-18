India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 17:32 IST

A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket. The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India.

However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai. More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way K L Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position – number five.

Where is the India vs Australia 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time does the India vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match begins at 1:00 pm IST on Sunday (January 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With PTI inputs)