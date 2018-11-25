India vs Australia, 3rd T20 International: Team India Report Card - Hits & misses at Sydney

A record crowd of 37,339 dominated by the Indian contingent witnessed an enthralling contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India were clearly the better side on the day and after a disciplined effort by the bowlers, the batsmen led by Virat Kohli got the job done as the visitors galloped away to a series-levelling win.

The Australians posted a par total of 164 runs on the board and after a slight stutter in the middle phase, India got over the line in the final over.

Here’s a look at the India vs Australia, 3rd T20 International Team India Report Card -

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

India needed a rapid start on a pitch which had shown the tendency to slow down in the middle overs and Rohit Sharma provided exactly that. He took the attack to Nathan Coulter-Nile and was very effective against the short ball. However, his bright innings was cut short by Adam Zampa, but it was an innings which propelled India at the outset.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

The left-hander found form in the final T20I against West Indies at home and has carried that form to Australia. After an emphatic innings in Brisbane, Dhawan was imperious in Sydney. He took a few deliveries to evaluate the situation then broke free. His innings of 41 in 22 deliveries gave India just the start they were looking at.

Virat Kohli - Rating:9/10, Verdict: Very Good

The Indian skipper did not have an entirely fruitful year in this format, but he underlined his impact during a run chase all over again. He started slowly, took the singles to get his innings going and then when the asking rate became a touch tricky, he exploded as India screamed past the winning total.

KL Rahul - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

He has the talent and ability, but KL Rahul has just not been able to adapt and stamp his authority on games in his career so far. Sydney was a great chance for him to accompany his captain and get the job done. However, he struggled to find any momentum in his innings and after meandering along for 14 runs, he tried to tee off only to be caught at long off.

RIshabh Pant - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Poor

The young wicket-keeper played a good innings in the first T2OI at Brisbane, but got out off the very first delivery he faced today. Andrew Tye bowled a short slow ball and Pant was only able to glove it to the wicket-keeper.

Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

He is in the side as the stipulated finisher and after Brisbane, Dinesh Karthik showed why he is an integral member of this side. he took the pressure off Virat Kohli by playing a few attacking strokes and then remained unbeaten on 22 to see India over the line.

Krunal Pandya - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

After receiving a bashing in the first T20I in Brisbane, Krunal Pandya has made a good comeback. He was impressive in Melbourne and then was the pick of the bowlers in Sydney with a 4-wicket haul which broke the back of the Australian batting order.

“Obviously it feels really great to contribute in a winning side. I had to back myself after that first game. It feels good to overcome those type of hurdles. The best part of team India is they back all of the players whether you are doing well or poorly,” he said after receiving the man of the match award.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating:5/10, Verdict: Average

The pitch did not have much assistance for the fast bowlers and this showed in the way Bhuvneshwar operated. He relied more on his cutters and knuckle balls and despite his variations, could not have much impact on the game. He gave away 33 runs in his 4 overs and was not able to pick up any wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating:7/10, Verdict: Good

As has been the case right through his International career, Kuldeep Yadav pegged back the Australian innings with his variations and accuracy. In his 4 overs, the young man picked up the wicket of Aaron Finch and gave away just 19 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

The young left-arm seamer has impressed the pundits in his career so far, but has the tendency to blow hot and cold. After being impressive at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Khaleel could not be as penetrative in Sydney. He could string together a number of dot balls together and this resulted in him giving away 35 runs in 4 overs without any success.

Jasprit Bumrah - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

A lot is expected from Jasprit Bumrah each time he takes the ball, but the fast bowler was not at his best in Sydney. He started off well, had spurts of brilliance, but was not consistent enough. Yorkers, which are his strength, went missing and as a result of which, was unable to pick up any wickets and gave away 38 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 19:18 IST