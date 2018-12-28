India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Jasprit Bumrah pummelled Australia with a six-wicket haul in the performance of his young career to put India in a commanding position on day three of the third test on Friday.

Bowling fiery spells full of precision and guile, the 25-year-old with his signature slingshot action helped rout Australia for 151 soon after tea in their reply to India’s declared first innings total of 443 for seven.

However, Virat Kohli’s batsmen struggled as much as their Australian counterparts with seamer Pat Cummins taking four wickets in a lion-hearted spell as India staggered to stumps at 54-5 on another stifling day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When is the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia?

The fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia will be played on December 29, 2018.

Where is the third Test between India and Australia being played?

The third Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 22:28 IST