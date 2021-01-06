India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:11 IST

The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two teams who are not making things easy for each other. After losing the first Test in a disastrous fashion, India bounced back in stellar fashion under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy to pick up the win at MCG and level the series. The wounded Australia will be eager to get back their lead when the two teams meet again at Sydney Cricket Ground for the 3rd Test starting from Thursday. Plenty of team changes have been announced by both the teams and it will be an interesting prospect to see which team comes out on top at SCG.

Where will the 3rd Test between India vs Australia take place?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time does the 3rd Test between India vs Australia begin?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will begin at 05:00 AM IST on Thursday (January 7th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 3rd Test between India vs Australia?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 3rd Test between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 3rd Test between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd Test between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.