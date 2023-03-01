Watch: Jadeja rocket detonates Labuschagne's middle-stump for 4th dismissal, distraught Marnus forced to watch replay

Ravindra Jadeja sprung back in action in the third and final session of the day when the left-arm spinner delivered his team a much-needed breakthrough on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore on Wednesday. With Australia taking the lead after India were bowled out for a lowly 109 as the set batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne leaving the home frustrated, Jadeja broke the threatening-looking partnership with a rocket of a delivery. Jadeja. Coming round the wicket, Jadeja thundered in a quickish arm-ball, one that stayed low and crashed onto Labuschagne's middle stump leaving the batter completely distraught.

Labuschagne stood their shaken and in disbelief at what had just happened. It took him a while to realise how special the ball was that sent him back and gave India their second wicket. Once the umpires confirmed that it wasn't a no-ball, a stunned Labuschagne made his walk back after scoring 31 off 91 balls. However, after heading back to area just outside the boundary, Labuschagne took off his helmet, sat on a chair and carefully observed the replay of the delivery that led to his dismissal. This was the fourth time Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne in the series, having gotten him out twice in Nagpur and the first innings of the Delhi Test.

One brought two as soon after, Jadeja struck a third time, this time dismissing the well-set Usman Khawaja, out caught in the deep by Shubman Gill. The day ended on a further positive note for Jadeja as he had Steve Smith out caught behind for his fourth wicket of the day.

Watch the video of Labuschagne's dismissal and him watching the replay below:

Jadeja had to endure a bitter-sweet outing. Although he picked all four Australian wickets to fall, the India all-rounder was guilty of burning all three reviews and bowling a no-ball earlier in the innings. Jadeja had Labuschagne play on, but India's celebrations were cut short after umpire Richard Illingworth's arm went up to signal a no-ball. Besides, Jadeja was uber-confident as he convinced captain Rohit to take DRS, only to fail in all three attempts. The first two reviews were wasted on Khawaja, in a span of four overs – sixth and 10th of the inning. On both occasions, Khawaja was beaten by low bounce and although the two instances looked mighty close, the ball would have gone on to miss the woodwork.

India and Jadeja's final unsuccessful review arrived 34 overs later, in the 44th of the innings against Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith. A shooter from Jadeja rapped Smith on the pads, again to a ball that stayed low. Despite a huge appeal and the umpiring saying no, a confident Jadeja talked Rohit into taking it. This time, even the impact was outside leg and just like that, Jadeja wasted all three of India's review.

