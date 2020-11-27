e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith smash tons as Australia set record total in Sydney

India vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith smash tons as Australia set record total in Sydney

India vs Australia: This is the highest-ever total scored by Australia against India in history. Their previous best was 359/2 which Australia had registered in Joahnnesburg in 2003 against India.

cricket Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Aaron Finch is congratulated by teammate Steve Smith.
Australia's Aaron Finch is congratulated by teammate Steve Smith.(AP)
         

The first ODI between India and Australia in Sydney saw a thrilling batting performance from the hosts after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat. Finch went on to smash his 16th ODI hundred, and later Steve Smith also smashed a 61-ball ton as the duo helped Australia to a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs.

Finch smashed 114 in 124 balls before he chipped away to KL Rahul in Jasprit Bumrah’s over. His innings saw 9 fours and 2 sixes. Smith smashed 105 in 66 balls before he was knocked over by Mohammed Shami.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score

This is the highest-ever total scored by Australia against India in history. Their previous best was 359/2 which Australia had registered in Joahnnesburg in 2003 against India.

Hindustantimes

This is also the third highest total against India by any opposition with South Africa’s 438/4 by South Africa in 2015 and Sri Lanka’s 411/8 in 2009 being the top two.

This is also the third highest total in Sydney Cricket Ground with South Africa’s 408/5 in 2015 against West Indies and Australia’s 376/9 against Sri Lanka in 2015 being the top two.

Before play, both teams formed a ceremonial, barefoot circle to acknowledge the traditional indigenous owners of the SCG land. Both teams also observed a minute’s silence for the passing of Australia batting great Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack in India last September. India will have to play out of their skins if they are to win three consecutive ODIs against Australia in Australia for the first time.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In