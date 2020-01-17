India vs Australia: Adam Zampa gets Virat Kohli again; becomes most successful bowler against Indian captain in limited overs cricket

cricket

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:11 IST

There aren’t too many bowlers in international cricket who can claim to have had an upper hand against Indian captain Virat Kohli in limited overs cricket. Such has been Kohli dominance of ODIs and T20Is that almost bowlers have at some point been victims of his broad blade. But Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa is someone who has troubled Kohli over the years.

ALSO READ: INDIA vs AUSTRALIA, 2ND ODI - LIVE UPDATES

After picking up Kohli early in the 1st ODI in Mumbai, a wicket that changed the game in Australia’s favour, Zampa struck a timely blow in Rajkot too. He dismissed Kohli at the score 78, at a time when the Indian skipper was looking to accelerate. India’s score at that time was 276/4 in 43.1 overs. With 7 overs to go, India were aiming at a total near 350 runs, but Kohli’s dismissal put the brakes on India’s innings.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma breaks Hashim Amla world record in Rajkot

Zampa has now dismissed Kohli 5 times in one day internationals. West Indies’ Ravi Rampaul has dismissed Kohli 6 times in ODIs, which is the most by any bowler. Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and New Zealand’s Tim Southee are the other two bowlers to have dismissed Kohli 5 times in ODIs.

Kohli’s strike rate against the leg spinner though is above 100. He has been dismissed by the Aussie twice in T20 internationals as well.