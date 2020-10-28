India vs Australia: Adelaide to host Day-Night Test, ODIs and T20Is in Sydney and Canberra

cricket

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:28 IST

The fixtures for the much-anticipated India’s tour of Australia have been announced with Cricket Australia confirming that the Adelaide Cricket Ground will host the first Day-Night Test between the two teams starting December 17. The ODIs will kickstart the series on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, followed by the T20Is, both being played across SCG and the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Despite many speculations, Cricket Australia decided to keep the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will host the second Test of the series, followed by the third and fourth Tests in Sydney and Brisbane. The two teams will also play a pink-ball practice match at the SCG as a warm up for the D/N Test.

“We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times,” said Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at the BCCI for the faith and support they have shown in the plan we have developed, which we believe will result in a safe and successful summer for all involved.

“We would also like to especially thank the NSW Government for allowing players from both teams to safely prepare during quarantine, as well as other governments and health authorities who have worked with us to host a series which, I have no doubt, will live long in the memories of all who experience it,” Hockley added.

Hockey confirmed that the historic Boxing Day Test will remain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a topic that was up for deliberation due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. The Optus Stadium in Perth had earlier emerged as the top contender to replace the Boxing Day Test but Hockley ensured that the best safety measures will be taken to ensure everything turns out smoothly.

“In relation to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, we are working with the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Cricket Club on plans to safely host spectators at the iconic event with details to be confirmed in due course,” Hockley said. “The safety of the Australian community and all participants is our highest priority and we will continue to work with governments across Australia to ensure the schedule proceeds in line with relevant directions and biosecurity protocols.”

ODI Series: 1st ODI, Sydney (November 27), 2nd ODI, Sydney (November 29), 3rd ODI, Canberra (December 2)

T20I Series: 1st T20, Canberra (December 4), 2nd T20, Sydney (December 6), 3rd T20, Sydney (December 8)

Test Series: 1st Test Adelaide Oval Day-Night) (December 17-21), 2nd Test, Melbourne (December 26-30), 3rd Test Sydney (January 7-11), 4th Test, Brisbane (January 15-19).