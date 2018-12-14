India vs Australia: “Aus will blow Virat Kohli & Co away” - Shane Warne’s prediction for Perth Test

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne was backed Australia to thump India in the second Test of the four-match series at the Perth Stadium, which is hosting its first-ever Test match. India recorded a 31-run in Adelaide and are 1-0 up in the series.

Warne’s feels that India will find it difficult to adjust to the fast pitch of Perth and they will succumb to a defeat with pacer Mitchell Starc and opener Aaron Finch coming to the party.

Warne took to social media to make his prediction and his post read: “Good luck to both teams in Perth today for the second test ! Sorry to all my Indian fans, but given the pitch conditions, a hard, green bouncy & fast pitch - I think the Aussies will blow India away ! I hope Starc finds his form & gets 10 for the match & Finch gets a big 100”.

Earlier, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test, backing his under-pressure lineup to get through expected pace-friendly conditions. India confirmed it would boast a four-pronged pace attack with speedster Umesh Yadav replacing spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was ruled out with a left abdominal strain.

Spin bowling all-rounder Hanuma Vihari came in for injury-hit middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma. Australia named an unchanged lineup on Wednesday despite a 31-run defeat in the series-opener. Paine overcame an injury scare after appearing to injure his troubled right index finger on the final day in Adelaide.

The grassy pitch is expected to conjure swing and bounce in a throwback to the nearby WACA’s heyday. It is the inaugural test at the shiny, new 60,000-seat stadium located in Burswood. Temperatures are expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius, contributing to sluggish ticket sales with about 20,000 spectators tipped for day one.

Teams:

Australia - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

India - Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

