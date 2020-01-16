India vs Australia: Batting order, inclusion of young pacer - Areas India need to fix to make a comeback

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:38 IST

Ahead of the second ODI in Rajkot, Australian captain Aaron Finch said that the Indian team, which was handed a hammering in Mumbai, would fight back. New tactics were tried in the first ODI and they did not yield dividends for Virat Kohli and hence, the side would want to go back to the drawing board and work on a few specifics. Here in this article, we take a look at main areas India need to address quickly:

Virat Kohli at number 3

Virat Kohli walked in to bat after the halfway stage in Mumbai and while, Rahul and Dhawan put on a century stand for the second wicket, they threw their wickets away, a trait which Kohli has put away in the back burner, especially in ODIs. The captain has to control the pace of India’s innings and hence, he should bat at number 3.

Captain Kohli said after the Mumbai match that they “didn’t have enough intent to take risks for those extra runs” and “didn’t take the game by the scruff of its neck”. Expect the skipper to march out when the first wicket falls down in Rajkot.

Bowlers have to be penetrative

India had Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and yet, India ended up conceding the biggest ODI stand against them ever. This has to be rectified and there can be no two ways about it.

Kuldeep did get the odd ball to turn and he got assistance from the pitch but was never consistent and sloppiness in the field, as well as the dew, did not help the hosts. The external factors might impede the side fielding second in Rajkot as well, but India need their strike bowlers to be aggressive, relentless and consistent.

Playing XI

Rishabh Pant is out injured and this could well be work out for India. Manish Pandey should be in the side, KL Rahul could take charge of the lower order as well as the gloves. Also, Shardul Thakur has not been in any sort of wicket-taking form in ODIs in the recent past which could well mean Navdeep Saini has to be allowed to come in bowl fast and hustle the batsmen in the middle overs.