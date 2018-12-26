India vs Australia: Fans troll KL Rahul after Mayank Agarwal’s impressive debut
Mayank Agarwal got off to a fantastic start in the Test arena with a score of 76 in the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday. He strung key partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara to help India reach 215/2 at the end of Day 1.
The cricket fans couldn’t hold back when they had a chance to troll KL Rahul on Twitter, who has failed to score consistently as an opener this year. The social networking site was filled with hilarious memes.
[Mayank Agarwal reaches dressing room]— Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) December 26, 2018
Kohli: Well played
Rahane: Well played
Bumrah: Well played
KL Rahul: Well played. Ye le tere phone me Instagram download kiya hai mast app hai#AusvInd
#BoxingDayTest #INDvAUS— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) December 26, 2018
After Mayank Agarwal performance
Murli Vijay and KL Rahul would be thinking🤔🤔😁😂 pic.twitter.com/2v2hWx8z7c
Close Enough !— Mahipal Singh (@Maahiwords) December 26, 2018
Mayank Agarwal to Kl Rahul 😁😁#BoxingDayTest #BoxingDay #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/utWueXWXge
Now that KL Rahul is dropped from the 3rd test and Mayank Agarwal takes his place, can we get this man to retire from the job which he is forced to do and rather do what he does best - Modelling 🙏🏻#AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest #MelbourneTest pic.twitter.com/SJa9sdABDi— 🅴🅿🅸🅲 🅶🅰🅼🅴🆁 🎅🏻🎄 (@DespacitoAt399) December 25, 2018
Rahul and Vijay applauding Mayank Agarwal’s 50 on debut. #INDvsAUS #graciousloserface pic.twitter.com/Hj4wqtFWhn— iErr (@vivekiyer20) December 26, 2018
However, KL Rahul welcomed his best friend to Test cricket with a very important message.
Seeing my Best Friend getting his cap and debuting for the Country makes me so Happy and Proud today. 👑🤗— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 26, 2018
Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus. 💪🏽 @mayankcricket
#295 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r9n61VRewB
Agarwal who smashed the highest ever (76) by an Indian opener on Australian soil, didn’t complain much about the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch.
“I won’t complain about the pitch. It was good to bat on. It did do a bit early on. It was a bit slow and then as the day progressed and we batted after lunch it got a little quicker. I did not think too much of the wicket and I did not put a lot of minds or thought to the wicket before the game,” the 27-year-old told the reporters on Wednesday.
“I just said I want to try and stay blank and take it as it comes and while I am at the wicket let me assess the wicket and let me see how to go about it,” he added.
