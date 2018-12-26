 India vs Australia: Fans troll KL Rahul after Mayank Agarwal’s impressive debut
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs Australia: Fans troll KL Rahul after Mayank Agarwal’s impressive debut

The cricket fans couldn’t hold back when they had a chance to troll KL Rahul on Twitter, who has failed to score consistently as an opener this year.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2018 17:59 IST
AFP
AFP
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KL Rahul,Mayank Agarwal,India vs Australia
File image of KL Rahul.(Reuters)

Mayank Agarwal got off to a fantastic start in the Test arena with a score of 76 in the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday. He strung key partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara to help India reach 215/2 at the end of Day 1.

The cricket fans couldn’t hold back when they had a chance to troll KL Rahul on Twitter, who has failed to score consistently as an opener this year. The social networking site was filled with hilarious memes.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Ashwin can’t get injured so many times on big tours: Sourav Ganguly

However, KL Rahul welcomed his best friend to Test cricket with a very important message.

Agarwal who smashed the highest ever (76) by an Indian opener on Australian soil, didn’t complain much about the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch.

“I won’t complain about the pitch. It was good to bat on. It did do a bit early on. It was a bit slow and then as the day progressed and we batted after lunch it got a little quicker. I did not think too much of the wicket and I did not put a lot of minds or thought to the wicket before the game,” the 27-year-old told the reporters on Wednesday.

“I just said I want to try and stay blank and take it as it comes and while I am at the wicket let me assess the wicket and let me see how to go about it,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 17:47 IST

tags

more from cricket