India vs Australia: Fans troll KL Rahul after Mayank Agarwal’s impressive debut

Mayank Agarwal got off to a fantastic start in the Test arena with a score of 76 in the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday. He strung key partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara to help India reach 215/2 at the end of Day 1.

The cricket fans couldn’t hold back when they had a chance to troll KL Rahul on Twitter, who has failed to score consistently as an opener this year. The social networking site was filled with hilarious memes.

[Mayank Agarwal reaches dressing room]



Kohli: Well played

Rahane: Well played

Bumrah: Well played

KL Rahul: Well played. Ye le tere phone me Instagram download kiya hai mast app hai#AusvInd — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) December 26, 2018

#BoxingDayTest #INDvAUS



After Mayank Agarwal performance



Murli Vijay and KL Rahul would be thinking🤔🤔😁😂 pic.twitter.com/2v2hWx8z7c — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) December 26, 2018

Now that KL Rahul is dropped from the 3rd test and Mayank Agarwal takes his place, can we get this man to retire from the job which he is forced to do and rather do what he does best - Modelling 🙏🏻#AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest #MelbourneTest pic.twitter.com/SJa9sdABDi — 🅴🅿🅸🅲 🅶🅰🅼🅴🆁 🎅🏻🎄 (@DespacitoAt399) December 25, 2018

However, KL Rahul welcomed his best friend to Test cricket with a very important message.

Seeing my Best Friend getting his cap and debuting for the Country makes me so Happy and Proud today. 👑🤗

Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus. 💪🏽 @mayankcricket



#295 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r9n61VRewB — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 26, 2018

Agarwal who smashed the highest ever (76) by an Indian opener on Australian soil, didn’t complain much about the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch.

“I won’t complain about the pitch. It was good to bat on. It did do a bit early on. It was a bit slow and then as the day progressed and we batted after lunch it got a little quicker. I did not think too much of the wicket and I did not put a lot of minds or thought to the wicket before the game,” the 27-year-old told the reporters on Wednesday.

“I just said I want to try and stay blank and take it as it comes and while I am at the wicket let me assess the wicket and let me see how to go about it,” he added.

