IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Forced fast-track in testing times
Brisbane: India's Thangarasu Natarajan, left, and India's Shardul Thakur talk during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia,(AP)
Brisbane: India's Thangarasu Natarajan, left, and India's Shardul Thakur talk during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia,(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Forced fast-track in testing times

The number of times before this Test that a team with a combined wickets tally of less than 100 has played a team with a combined tally of more than 1000 wickets is zero. The Indian XI boasted a total of 13 wickets walking into Gabba; Australia had 1033.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:06 PM IST

What’s the difference between the Indian team that played its third ever Test match—at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 1934—and the team that took the field at the Gabba for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy on Friday?

The 1934 team, having played all of two Tests previously, had more experience as a combined bowling unit than the one in Australia right now.

At Brisbane, India’s beleaguered bowling attack was led by Mohammed Siraj, all of two Tests old. His new-ball partner was Thangarasu Natarajan, in Australia as a net bowler for the Test leg of the tour till Thursday, and making his debut come Friday morning. Their two fast bowling partners: Navdeep Saini, made his debut in the last Test; and Shardul Thakur, who made his debut in 2018, but bowled just 10 balls before being injured, and was now playing his second Test. Completing the attack was another debutant—off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Here’s another number: zero. That’s the number of times before this Test that a team with a combined wickets tally of less than 100 has played a team with a combined tally of more than 1000 wickets. The Indian XI boasted a total of 13 wickets walking into Gabba; Australia had 1033.

This is all to say that this series is no longer about a clash of two teams; no longer a matter of skill against skill, but simply about heart, about a injury-ravaged side with hardly a standing XI, an inexperienced and tired squad, trying to stand up to Australia at their most impregnable home venue. Then Saini, bowling his eighth over, limped off the ground with a groin injury and went for scans.

And yet…

Who was Sundar’s first Test wicket? Steve Smith.

Who was Natarajan’s second Test wicket? Marnus Labuschagne.

With those caveats, here’s the narrative of how Day 1 at the Gabba unfolded; a day when the already heavily depleted Indian squad woke up to find that the only two experienced bowlers left in the team, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, were not available either.

Ajinkya Rahane lost the toss.

Siraj ran in to bowl his first over. Sixth ball, good length, angling away from David Warner, got the Aussie opener’s edge to fly in to the hands of a diving Rohit Sharma. Soon, it was Thakur’s time to pick up his first Test wicket with his very first ball of the day; Marcus Harris, the other opener, flicking it straight to Sundar.

A sunny Brisbane morning and a dream start to the battle.

In the opening spell, Natarajan too was impressive, making the ball leave the left-handed Harris. Even Smith and Labuschagne played out his first six-over spell with caution.

But from then on, Australia’s two most prolific scorers began to assert control on what was a good batting pitch, albeit with a spongy bounce that may go on to play a big role going forward. Smith came down particularly hard on Thakur, driving him for five boundaries.

The blip in Australia’s innings came from Smith falling yet again for the leg-side trap that Rahane has so shrewdly orchestrated for him through the series. Sundar, introduced just before lunch, lured Smith into the trap—a drifter that Smith played loosely into Sharma’s hands at mid-wicket.

At this point, the day could still have been India’s, if Rahane had not dropped a sitter from Labuschagne off Saini when he was on just 37. Moments later, Saini hobbled off the field. Labuschagne was dropped yet again, a much stiffer chance at first slip this time, as he crawled to his slowest half-century, off 145 balls.

Then the tide turned swiftly.

Labuschagne’s next 50 runs came off 50 balls, as he raced to his fifth career century. This was the period Australia looked most threatening, with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade stitching a 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket. It was Natarajan who finally put an end to that by pulling a fast one on Wade. Sensing Wade’s increasing desperation to up the ante, Natarajan cramped him for space when he attempted a pull. Already committed to the shot, Wade failed to keep the ball down. Natarajan experienced a few nervous seconds with substitute fielder Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur converging for the catch. Thakur held on to it to give the Tamil Nadu bowler his first Test wicket in a fairytale series for him where he has now made his debut in every format.

The day got better for Natarajan when he dismissed Labuschagne as well, caught by Rishabh Pant after he miscued a pull.

It did not do enough to dent Australia, as captain Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Greene launched an offensive that culminated into an unbeaten 61-run stand, with a drained and weary Indian bowling attack looking particularly ineffective after the 81st over when they took the second new ball. By then, the first hour seemed in the distant past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia t natarajan shardul thakur navdeep saini washington sundar mohammed siraj
app
Close
e-paper
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
cricket

Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut, video goes viral

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar got the wicket of Haryana opener CK Bishnoi in the first delivery of his second over when the left-hander nicked one to keeper Aditya Tare in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar reacts after bowling on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
India's Washington Sundar reacts after bowling on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
cricket

‘Seems like Ashwin gave Sundar guru-mantra on how to dismiss Smith’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Impressed with his stellar bowling show on debut, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan suggested that Sundar might have received tips from Ashwin before going into the game at The Gabba
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
cricket

'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar praised the India bowling unit which was without their first-XI players but was critical for letting the advantage slip away. Gavaskar said not being able to take the final five wickets quickly has been a problem for India since 1932.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, (REUTERS)
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, (REUTERS)
cricket

Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:22 PM IST
India vs Australia: Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
cricket

BCCI wishes Hanuma Vihari a 'speedy recovery' as he heads back home

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari was ruled out of the final Test against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar, left, is congratulated by teammate Rishabh Pant following play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
India's Washington Sundar, left, is congratulated by teammate Rishabh Pant following play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
cricket

'Glad it worked': Sundar reveals how he got Steve Smith out with a 'plan'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Handed his Test debut after an injury to India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, who was with the Indian Test side as a net-bowler, grabbed the opportunity with both hands by giving an Indian important breakthrough of Steve Smith
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan(Twitter)
Photo of Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan(Twitter)
cricket

Natarajan sets unique record after making his Test debut in Brisbane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Natarajan was one of the rookies who was named in India’s playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Brisbane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj complaining about a racial attack to umpire Paul Reiffel at the SCG(Getty Images)
Mohammed Siraj complaining about a racial attack to umpire Paul Reiffel at the SCG(Getty Images)
cricket

India cricketers Siraj, Sundar abused by Gabba crowd: Report

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
According to an Australian daily, India cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar were abused by a section of the crowd at Gabba in Brisbane on Day 1 of the fourth India-Australia Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
England Test captain Joe Root scores a century against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of first Test in Galle(Twitter)
England Test captain Joe Root scores a century against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of first Test in Galle(Twitter)
cricket

England leads Sri Lanka by 185 on back of Root's century

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Root was unbeaten on 168 off 254 balls and Lawrence made 73 off 150 balls with England cruising to 320-4 before rain denied further play on Day 2 after tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Prithvi Shaw(AP)
File photo of Prithvi Shaw(AP)
cricket

Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While Prithvi’s throw left the commentators in splits, people on social media erupted with their views on the incident. Meanwhile, many Twitterati claimed that this is how the youngster is trying to make a comeback in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth staring at Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(Twitter)
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth staring at Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(Twitter)
cricket

Sreesanth tries to sledge Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets a fitting reply from youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Yashavi played a 40-run knock while some major contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (38) and Aditya tare (42) guided Mumbai to 196 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of South African uncapped cricketer Macro Jansen(Twitter)
Photo of South African uncapped cricketer Macro Jansen(Twitter)
cricket

Seamer Jansen replaces Baartman as SA leave for Pakistan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Seamer Jansen replaces Baartman as SA leave for Pakistan after clearing COVID-19 tests
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP