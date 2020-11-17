e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Good to be back in blue’: Kohli, Rahul begin practice for Test series - WATCH

India vs Australia: 'Good to be back in blue': Kohli, Rahul begin practice for Test series - WATCH

Kohli faced Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Ashwin under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri. Rahul was elated to be back at the Indian camp.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:54 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Captain Virat Kohli (L) and KL Rahul (R) at India’s practice session in Australia
Captain Virat Kohli (L) and KL Rahul (R) at India’s practice session in Australia(Twitter)
         

As Team India has begun training in Australia, skipper Virat Kohli attended the practice session for the longer format on Monday. After some intense fielding drills with coach Shridhar on Saturday, the Indian captain spent some time with the bat against the Indian bowling attack.

Kohli faced Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Ashwin under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri. He shared the video of his practice on social media and wrote, “Love test cricket practice sessions.”

Here’s the post:

The BCCI also shared a video of Shami and Siraj bowling together at the nets. While the former had a promising tour of Australia in 2018-19, the latter received a maiden Test call-up following his heroics in the recently concluded IPL 2020.

“The master and his apprentice. When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia’s nets. Fast and accurate,” wrote BCCI.

Here’s the post:

The Indian cricket posted another video of Sanju Samson sweating it out in the nets. Samson has been named in the limited-overs series against Australia, starting from November 27. The Kerala batsman had a good time at the nets as the BCCI wrote, “Neat and clean from @IamSanjuSamson”.

Here’s the post:

Team’s newly-appointed vice-captain in the limited-overs series, KL Rahul also attended the practice session in Sydney. He had a terrific IPL season recently, winning the Orange Cap for scoring most runs – 670 runs in the tournament. He has also made a comeback into the Test squad.

Rahul was elated to be back at Indian camp. He wrote, “Good to be back in blue”.

Here’s the post:

India’s tour of Australia begins from November 27 with the 3-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is. The last phase of the tour will be the 4-match Test rubber, scheduled to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings

