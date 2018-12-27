India vs Australia: ‘He got a triple against canteen staff’ – AUS commentator apologises after taking a jibe at Agarwal

Commentator Kerry O’Keefe apologized after making an avoidable remark against debutant Mayank Agarwal on the first day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Agarwal was taking his maiden bow in front of the packed house at the iconic MCG and that is when O’Keefe made an unsavoury remark against Agarwal while commentating for Australia’s host broadcasters.

“Apparently, he (Mayank Agarwal) got a triple (ton) against the railways canteen staff,” O’Keefe said on-air. Agarwal had hit a scintillating triple century (304*) against Maharashtra while playing for Karnataka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune in the 2017 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Following this remark, O’Keefe faced backlash from the Indian fans on social media and was forced to apologise for it.

“I was mentioning the runs Agarwal got in first-class cricket in India and there’s been a reaction. There was no way I was demeaning the standard, it was tongue in cheek. There are lots of runs scored so apologies if anyone out there took offence,” O’Keefe was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Agarwal became only the seventh Indian opener to score a half-century on Test debut and also registered the highest score for a debutant Indian batsman on Australian soil.

“I am happy but obviously I would have liked more (runs). I would definitely take 76 rather than take something less than that. That said I would have liked to go on, and score more runs and stay not out at the end of the day,” Agarwal told reporters after the end of the first day.

