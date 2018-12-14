India vs Australia: How Ricky Ponting helped Aaron Finch score a half-century in Perth Test

Aaron Finch didn’t get off to the best of starts in his maiden Test at home in Adelaide. He managed scores of 0 and 11 in the Test match. However, after a practice session with the great Ricky Ponting, Finch scored a half-century in the first innings of the second Test against India.

Ponting, who struggled against a young Ishant Sharma in 2008, understood what Finch was going through. The former captain asked Finch to cover his off-stump and align himself better while playing the inswinging delivery.

“It was basically around covering my off stump and lining up slightly different my alignment, where I want to hit the ball, with the ball swinging back in obviously,” Finch told ESPNCricinfo when asked about Ponting’s advice.

“Ishant troubled him a little bit at the start of his career in Australia, troubled Punter (Ponting), moving the ball back in I think, so it was good to have someone to chat to who’s had to work through that and alignment and things like that. It wasn’t anything I went out in the game with as such, it was more just moving my guard slightly further over.”

Ponting said that he is a little uncomfortable helping players but if the players are up for it and if the former captain thinks he can help then he certainly will give advice to the players.

“I spoke with Justin (Langer) after the game in Adelaide and he invited me down yesterday. I must admit I’m always a little uncomfortable doing it, but as long as the players are open to it and I can go and feel like I can help out I certainly will,” Ponting said on Channel Seven during the lunch break.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 18:53 IST