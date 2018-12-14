India vs Australia: Virat Kohli takes acrobatic slip catch to send back Peter Handscomb - Watch

Australia made a great start to the second Test match against India at Perth as their opening batsmen showed great application to ride out the first session on a suspect pitch at the Optus Stadium.

But Virat Kohli and his men made a good comeback into the match in the second session of the day by picking up three wickets, which included the scalps of openers Marcus Harris (70) and Aaron Finch (50), along with number 3 Usman Khawaja (5).

The Aussies were at 145/3 at Tea and India needed to strike early in the final session and they did. Ishant Shgarma bowled a shortish delivery that caught Peter Handscomb high on the bat. The ball was travelling quickly and it seemed it would pass the slip cordon, until captain Virat Kohli sprung up to take a blinder of a catch.

Kohli timed his jump perfect to catch the ball out of thin air. It was a one-handed catch and the effort was a testament to the Indian captain’s fitness. Kohli’s effort ensured Ishant Sharma picked up his first wicket of the innings and India had taken command of proceedings at Perth.

Kohli was dismissed in the first innings of the first Test at Adelaide in similar fashion as Usman Khawaja took a stunning catch at gully to get rid of the him early in the innings. Kohli has now returned the favour to the Aussies.

According to CricViz Fielding Impact—which measures the value of fielding by considering the difficulty of the fielding event and the run value of the event (which varies according to the batsman)—Virat Kohli’s catch was worth +23.50 runs to India.

