India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah gets compared to Jonty Rhodes by Krunal Pandya, find out why

Long been in the shadows of his younger brother Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya produced a match winning bowling spell to help India draw 1-1 in the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians’ left-arm spinner took four wickets to help restrict Aussies to 164/6 in their 20 overs, this after he was hammered to all corners of the Gabba in the first match of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah also did well with the ball throughout the series and affected the run out of Chris Lynn with a direct hit.

After the match, Bumrah interviewed his IPL teammate and man of the match Krunal Pandya for the BCCI TV and this is how the fun filled interview went.

I am with the star of the match who did really well today, he took four wickets here at the SCG, a very good ground to play cricket. So what are your feelings about that?

“It feels really great; firstly that we won the game and then the feeling is really good when you contribute in a winning way. So yeah, this is the first time I’ve come here (Australia) to play cricket and the experience has been amazing and I have learnt quite a lot in the three games of the series and it’s good to get four wickets and to get the man of the match award,” Said Krunal.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav enters Top 5 of ICC T20 rankings

You have played a lot of IPL cricket and a lot of domestic cricket, what do you think is the difference between IPL and International cricket?

“Obviously there is a difference; International cricket is one step higher if you compare it to IPL or domestic cricket. One thing that I have learned is that you have to back yourself when you are down or whenever you are doing well and clarity of thought while bowling and batting is really important, so there are plenty of things which I can improve”

Krunal also had a question for Bumrah, who ran out dangerous Chris Lynn with a direct hit just when he was looking to cut loose.

The feeling is always good when you contribute in a winning way - @krunalpandya24 tells @Jaspritbumrah93 in this candid chat post match at the SCG.



Full interview here ⏯️ https://t.co/6koVgGIl1G #AUSvIND #TeamIndia - by @28anand pic.twitter.com/37t5XP5eM2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2018

What were you thinking when you ran out Lynn at the non striker’s end? (He is the new Jonty Rhodes of Mumbai Indians)

“It’s not that, I had just lost my balance so I took my chance. It was good that in the end it all worked out,” said Bumrah

The left-arm spinner went on to say that it was peanuts for Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah will turn his attentions to Test cricket with the first match of the series beginning on 6th December in Adelaide.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 14:58 IST