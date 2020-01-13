India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini issue warning to Aaron Finch & Co ahead of Mumbai ODI - Watch

cricket

India fast-bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini seemed in full flow in the final training session ahead of team’s first ODI against Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams are scheduled to play three matches in a blockbuster ODI series starting Tuesday. The last time these two teams featured in an ODI series in India, Australia ran out 3-2 winners and the hosts will look to take revenge of that defeat in the upcoming series.

On the eve of the clash, both Bumrah and Saini broke stumps for fun as they geared up for the mighty Aussie batting line-up. After coming back from injury, Bumrah seemingly has regained the old form which made him one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket.

As for Saini, he has gone from strength to strength since making his debut against West Indies in August 2019. In seven T20Is he has scalped 11 wickets while in his lone ODI against Windies, he scalped 2 wickets. The right-hander pacer will now hope to bamboozle the Aussies with his serious pace.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of the duo bowling in tandem in the nets and their post read: “These two. @Jaspritbumrah93 & @navdeepsaini96 firing on all cylinders.”

India are coming into this clash on the back of a complete performance against Sri Lanka but things aren’t going to be easy for them in the forthcoming series.During the pre-match press conference, skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the present Australian team is stronger than the side which won the ODI series in India last year.

“They are a stronger side than the one that came to India last time, but they still won the series. In the series before that, they played a full strength side but we won the series,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“You can have the most experienced and the most skilled players in your squad but if you don’t play well as a team in that series, you won’t win. That’s what happened to us last time and when we went to Australia, it’s what happened to them,” he added.