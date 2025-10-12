India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs AUS W live on TV, online

Harmanpreet Kaur's India will look to get back to winning ways in the Women's World Cup 2025 edition after suffering a minor bump against South Africa. However, the task is cut out for the hosts as they will take on favourites Australia, who are chasing their eighth title win. If India is to beat Australia, the side needs to get its house in order and address several issues. The misfiring top and middle order is one of the main concerning areas, and if Australia are to be beaten, then this is the first and foremost issue that needs to be fixed. India will take on Australia in the Women's World Cup on Sunday. (PTI)

India's death bowling also emerged as a major concern in the game against South Africa as the side allowed the Proteas to chase down a score of more than 250 despite being 81/5 at one stage.

On the other hand, Australia are also yet to play their best game. The Southern Stars are undefeated so far, but they have not been at their best. Pakistan gave Australia a major scare; however, Beth Mooney bailed the side out of trouble. The contest between India and Australia promises to be a cracking affair.

Recently, these two teams played a three-match bilateral ODI series with Australia coming out on top 2-1. The final match in Delhi saw Australia score more than 400 runs.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Australia:

When will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, October 12 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

