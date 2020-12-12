e-paper
India vs Australia: Marcus Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

India vs Australia: Marcus Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

Marcus Harris’s elevation came after another test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
David Warner and Marcus Harris
David Warner and Marcus Harris(Twitter)
         

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australia’s first test squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide.

David Warner had already been ruled out of the squad after he suffered a groin injury in the one-day series, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after he was hit in the head while batting for Australia A against the tourists.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the test squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday.

“Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches.

“At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first test.

“We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test.”

Harris’s elevation came after another test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday.

The 21-year-old all-rounder, playing for Australia A, was bowling to Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed a drive straight through Green’s fingers and struck him on the right side of the head.

Green was attended to by the medical team before he walked off the field. He was replaced in the match by Patrick Rowe.

The first test starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

