India vs Australia: Mayank Agarwal heaps praises on Cheteshwar Pujara

India opener Mayank Agarwal has lauded right-hand batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for his skills in the Test cricket while admitting that batting with him on Day One of their ongoing fourth and final Test against Australia helped him a lot.

The duo built a 116-run partnership to stabilise the Indian innings after the initial jolt that they received in the form of opening batsman KL Rahul.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Agarwal said, “It is just great to watch him (Pujara) bat from another end. He understands his strength and sticks to that. He is very tight with his defence, as well. As far as our partnership on the field is concerned, he keeps talking the things we need to look out for. With his experience, he keeps telling me that you know this is what they (opposition) are looking to do. We keep communicating a lot while batting. It helps a lot.”

When asked about India’s performance on Day One, the right-hand batsman said that they are quite happy with their position, adding that the result of the match would depend on how they do on remaining of the days.

“We are very happy where we are. Scoring 300 runs for 4 wickets on the first day after winning the toss; I think we are in a great position. Now it depends on how we continue tomorrow,” he said.

India scored a total of 300 runs on Day One of the fourth Test at the loss of four wickets. Pujara’s centurion knock and Agarwal’s crucial contribution of 77 runs were some of the highlights of the opening day of the match.

