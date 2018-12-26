India vs Australia: Mayank Agarwal opens up about his first day of Test cricket with KL Rahul - Watch

Mayank Agarwal, who got off to a fairy tale start in Test cricket, said in an interview with KL Rahul that a lot of emotions were running through him before the start of the third Test between India and Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday. The Karnataka batsman, with a score of 76, became the first Indian opener to score a fifty on debut in Australia.

“When I entered the ground today for the pre-match routine, it seemed like a big big ground, you know a few people there, a lot of emotions were going through, something I’ve never felt before. It was a fun day, having you here was nice, a guy who also made his debut at MCG,” said Agarwal.

KL Rahul expressed that Agarwal has been an inspiration for him since they started playing domestic cricket together.

“I’ve seen in the dressing room growing up and he is one of my inspirations in the dressing room. When we played together, I used to see him hitting the gym, hitting the nets,” said Rahul.

Powerhouse Indian pair Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli built on an impressive 76 from debutant Mayank Agarwal to pile pain on Australia in the crunch third Test Wednesday.

On a docile, batsman-friendly Melbourne Cricket Ground wicket, India ground their way to 215 for two at stumps on day one with the rock-like Pujara not out 68 and superstar Kohli unbeaten on 47 as the bowlers toiled in hot conditions for little reward.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 21:45 IST