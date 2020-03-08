India vs Australia, T20 WC Final, Weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport?

cricket

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 08:30 IST

An inform India will take on hosts Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne and this is expected to be a bumper contest between two evenly matched sides. After rain played a defining part in the semi-final clashes, all eyes will also be on the weather. However, as per the weather forecast, we should get on a full days’s play as the forecast is set fair.

The pitch itself should be hard and flat and this should suit the strengths of both the sides. MCG will be buzzing the players will have to deal with nerves. “We are going to have 90,000 in the stadium and it’s a great feeling. We just need to enjoy the moment because it’s a big moment for all of us,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on the eve of the match.

An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was abandoned due to rain.Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash.

ALSO READ: ‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’ - PM Modi sends best wishes to Team India ahead of Australia clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes for the Indian women’s team ahead of their blockbuster ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops secured a place in the championship clash after rain washed out their semi-final against England on Friday. India went through on the basis on finishing top of their group.

If the final gets washed out, and no result is attained by the pre-decided time, then the match will be restarted on Monday, which is kept as the reserve day. In case, the reserve day also gets washed out, then the two teams will be sharing the trophy.