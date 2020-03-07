Women’s T20 World Cup final: ‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’ - PM Modi sends best wishes to Team India ahead of Australia clash

cricket

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes for the Indian women’s team ahead of their blockbuster ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops secured a place in the championship clash after rain washed out their semi-final against England on Friday. India went through on the basis on finishing top of their group.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sent a message to PM Modi on social media ahead of the final, expressing his happiness over the prospect of a great match between two massive cricketing nations. He then went on to say that Australia will get the better of India.

Morrison’s post read: “Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way.”

PM Modi took of this message from Morrison and he agreed with him by saying it can’t get better than India and Australia meeting in the final. However, like his Australian counterpart, Modi backed his own nation to come out victorious.

His post read: “G’day @ScottMorrisonMP ! It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!”

This is the first time India will feature in a T20 World Cup final and they will be looking to go the distance against defending champions Australia. Indian eves will be high on confidence as they are unbeaten in the tournament so far and also managed to get the better of Aussies in the group stage.

India’s entry in the final of tournament stirred up a massive controversy. After India’s semifinal against England was washed out, India went through as there was no reserve day. However, if the Sunday clash is washed out, there won’t be any automatic winners.

If the final gets washed out, and no result is attained by the pre-decided time, then the match will be restarted on Monday, which is kept as the reserve day. In case, the reserve day also gets washed out, then the two teams will be sharing the trophy.