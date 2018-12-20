India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan makes series prediction; identifies biggest threat for India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that he believes Australia will clinch the ongoing Test series against India.

Vaughan, who has been doing commentary for the series, has also predicted that off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be the difference between the two sides.

Lyon picked up the man of the match award in Perth where he claimed 8 Indian wickets on a surface which was conducive for the seam bowlers.

Final thought as I leave Aussie ... Australia will Win the series ... Lyon is going to prove to be the difference ... #AUSvIND ... Anyway back to the cold ... See you all down under in early jan @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 20, 2018

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly too believes that India need a better plan against Lyon and that the batsmen need to approach him with a more aggressive mindset.

“They have shown him too much respect by defending a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Instead, I feel they should attack him more and look to build towards at least a total in excess of 300-350,” Ganguly told India TV.

Australian batsman Travis Head also said that India played into Nathan Lyon’s hands by not having a plan to deal with him.

“He got Rahane, he got Virat out - he is just getting big wickets and that’s what you want from the best spinner in the world,” Head said after the match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Nathan Lyon 7 times, which is the most he has got out to any bowler.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise Nathan Lyon and praised his variations and the ability to extract assistance from any type of surface.

Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

