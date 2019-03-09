India vs Australia: MS Dhoni surpasses Rohit Sharma’s record with a massive six in Ranchi – Watch

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again became the sole leader in the list of most sixes hit by an Indian in ODIs during the third match of the series against Australia at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

Australia now trail 1-2 in the five-match series as they recorded a convincing 32-win in Ranchi. The visitors had earlier lost the first two matches in Vizag and Nagpur respectively.

Before the start of the game, Rohit was one six behind Dhoni at the top of the pile but the swashbuckling opener hit a maximum off Pat Cummins to be tied at the number one spot. But Rohit couldn’t go past Dhoni’s mark as he was soon dismissed by the same bowler.

Then, home favourite Dhoni brought the fans on their feet as he hit a huge maximum off Nathan Lyon to snatch back the top spot. Dhoni now has 217 sixes to his name in ODIs while Rohit is at 216. Former captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly come next in this illustrious list.

217 - MS Dhoni

216 - Rohit Sharma

195 - Sachin Tendulkar

189 - Sourav Ganguly

153 - Yuvraj Singh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video of Dhoni’s massive six on social media and the post read: “That @MSDhoni six which got Ranchi at its feet.”

Meanwhile, Ibatting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed that Dhoni will be rested for the last two ODIs of the ongoing series. The announcement came after Australia defeated the hosts by 32 runs in Dhoni’s home town - Ranchi - to keep the series alive.

“We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi (Dhoni) will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest ,” India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar told mediapersons after the match.

The squad for the last two ODIs include Rishabh Pant and it seems like the youngster will get a chance to prove his mettle ahead of the World Cup.

