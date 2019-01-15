India vs Australia: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ - Sehwag leads Twitter wishes for MS Dhoni & Team India

Skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni combined to power India to six-wicket win over Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. The visitors have now levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Former skipper Dhoni, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli. India successfully chased down a target of 299 runs set by Australia who scored 298 for nine with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 off 123 balls.

Former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag , Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan led the way in congratulating the Indian team for their closely-fought win and forcing the match into the decider.

A great win and a fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home ground😉. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7n3M2l3hZS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2019

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost !

Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

Another great 100 from the legend @imVkohli

One of the all time great players - congrats https://t.co/mk6qtKX0Vw…

And congrats to Shaun Marsh to on a terrific 100 in tough conditions. — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 15, 2019

That was a Proper game of Cricket ...... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2019

Worth treasuring such comments from the opposition..Keep up yur Great work @imVkohli...!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 15, 2019

Delighted to watch the finishing six by @msdhoni and the @imVkohli's poweress was absolutely magnificent. Truly enjoyed the game. Congratulations Team India.#ViratKohli #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PfnkIdOaN3 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 15, 2019

Kohli sets it up. Dhoni finishes it in style. Crucial runs from DK. Well done, 🇮🇳 #AusvInd https://t.co/EzR1tRSK4v — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 15, 2019

Meanwhile, current players were also full of praise for the Indian team and Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane were the first ones to congratulate the team.

Legends don't need to prove their worth to anyone. Great display of class and temperament by Mahi bhai @msdhoni and @imVkohli 👏👏👏

Congratulations on the win!😁#AUSvIND — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2019

Great display of batting by @imVkohli and @msdhoni to take 🇮🇳 across the winning line! Great stuff by Team India!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7Ezz2xt90I — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 15, 2019

