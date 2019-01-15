 India vs Australia: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ - Sehwag leads Twitter wishes for MS Dhoni & Team India
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs Australia: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ - Sehwag leads Twitter wishes for MS Dhoni & Team India

Former skipper Dhoni, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli.

cricket Updated: Jan 15, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,Virat Kohli,MS Dhoni
India's M.S. Dhoni runs in after hitting the winning runs against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Adelaide.(AP)

Skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni combined to power India to six-wicket win over Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. The visitors have now levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Former skipper Dhoni, playing in his 334th ODI, cooly guided India across the line with four balls to spare to back up a dazzling century from captain Virat Kohli. India successfully chased down a target of 299 runs set by Australia who scored 298 for nine with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 off 123 balls.

Also Read: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Adelaide, Highlights: As It Happened

Former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag , Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan led the way in congratulating the Indian team for their closely-fought win and forcing the match into the decider.

Meanwhile, current players were also full of praise for the Indian team and Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane were the first ones to congratulate the team.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 20:10 IST

tags

more from cricket