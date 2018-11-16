India vs Australia: PUBG, massage on Team India’s mind as flight to Australia gets delayed

The Indian cricket team found a way to deal with flight delay as the players were pictured playing the popular game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) at the airport on Friday. Team India left for Australia for their month and half long tour and the two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs, starting November 21.

Team India’s flight was delayed for unknown reasons and the players utilized the time by playing PUBG and taking foot massages. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the pictures of social media and their post read: “What flight delays do to you. A foot massage for @rahulkl. PUBG for @manishpandeyinsta and @krunalpandya_official”.

The Indian cricketers are known to play PUBG during their free time as even in the past, they have been pictured playing the popular multiplayer game together, especially at the airport.

Also Read: Was Team India playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? Twitter sure thinks so

Earlier, before the fifth and the final ODI against Windies in Thiruvanathapuram, a picture was posted by BCCI which showed the players engrossed in their phones. BCCI suggested the team was “playing a very popular multiplayer game” and asked Twitter to guess which one.

Moreover, wicket-keeper MS Dhoni wished skipper Virat Kohli on his birthday by calling him a PUBG fan. In a video uploaded on social media by BCCI, Dhoni showed an old picture of Kohli with a toy gun in his hand and the veteran joked that the picture proves he is a big fan of the game.

Also Read: MS Dhoni wishes ‘PUBG fan’ Virat Kohli on birthday, has a task for India skipper

According to Dhoni, Manish Pandey is not quite adept at playing first-person shooting games like PUBG and he asked Kohli to teach Pandey how to play those games.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:42 IST