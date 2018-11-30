India vs Australia: R Ashwin offers a hilarious reason behind Virat Kohli’s move to bowl himself - Watch

Virat Kohli, perhaps the best batsman in the world right now, is not a very keen bowler. However, the captain picked up the ball and rolled his arms over for a couple of overs in Sydney during the practice match against Cricket Australia XI.

Kohli, who has himself made fun of his bowling action, trundled up and chucked few deliveries before the second new ball was taken.

Off-spinner R Ashwin in a very tongue-in-cheek remark said that the captain probably wanted to show the regular bowlers the areas where to bowl at.

Just for laughs 😅😎@ashwinravi99 talks about @imVkohli who had a bowl at the SCG today. pic.twitter.com/FcTZAyGqgr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2018

However, he did mention that it was just to give the bowlers a break before the second new ball became available.

“Dishing out a lesson to all the bowlers about probably where you should bowl. Jokes apart, he just wanted to bowl a couple of overs because the bowlers were tiring out and before the second new ball came into play,” Ashwin said in a video which was posted by the BCCI.

It was a tough day for the Indian bowlers as they did not enjoy much success against a resolute batting order of Cricket Australia. After the day’s play, Ashwin said that the bowlers needed to bowl in partnerships during the upcoming series against Australia.

“It’s more about getting your noses ahead in Australia. Every hour, the game can get away from you really fast in the field. We have some quality batsmen who can take the game away from them.

“It’s very important to soak together good partnerships as a bowling group then try and knock them over. You won’t blow oppositions away – it might happen once in a while – but you have to get your noses ahead and keep it ahead,” he said.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 21:26 IST