Pragyan Ojha to chair men’s selection panel as Ramesh Powar joins committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed Ramesh Powar to the men’s selection committee, with Pragyan Ojha set to chair the panel based on seniority. Pragyan Ojha (right) has been named new chief selector (PTI)

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the selection process to fill the vacancy left by Ajit Agarkar, whose tenure as chief selector ended earlier this month. Agarkar last chaired the committee in mid-September when it picked the white-ball squads for the home series against the West Indies.

Powar, who represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs, was unanimously selected after the CAC met at the BCCI headquarters to screen and interview the applicants. Ojha, meanwhile, was named chairman because he had played more Tests (24), in accordance with the seniority criterion.

The new-look selection committee comprises Ojha (chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Powar.

Following his international career, the 48-year-old Mumbai-born former cricketer took up several coaching roles. His most prominent stint was as head coach of the Indian women’s team, which won the Asia Cup and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games under his guidance. He also coached Mumbai and Gujarat and served as the bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The BCCI also issued a note of appreciation for Agarkar, acknowledging his “commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee”.

Appointed in July 2023, the former India fast bowler oversaw a successful period for Indian cricket. Under his committee, India won three ICC white-ball titles -- the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy -- while also claiming two Asia Cup titles and consecutive Asian Games gold medals. India also reached every ICC white-ball tournament final during his tenure, losing only twice in those competitions.