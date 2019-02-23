India vs Australia: ‘Rishabh Pant can open for India if KL Rahul disappoints’

Senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that Rishabh Pant can be used as an opener if KL Rahul fails to impress in the upcoming series against Australia. With the series being the last chance to get the team combination right ahead of the World Cup, Harbhajan said that it will be a huge chance for the youngsters.

“This [India vs Australia series] is the opportunity for Rishabh Pant to cement his place in the World Cup squad and for KL Rahul, obviously this is the chance. If Rahul fails to get runs, then we should not be too surprised to see Pant as an opener and Dinesh Karthik could get a spot in the team in that case,” Harbhajan told Aaj Tak.

Karthik was not included in the squad for the series against Australia with the selectors opting for Pant as the reserve wicket-keeper for MS Dhoni. However, chief selector MSK Prasad had clarified that the contest will be seen Pant versus Karthik for the spot of the second-choice wicketkeeper in India’s World Cup squad.

Harbhajan also feels it is unlikely that the selectors would tinker any more with the team ahead of the World Cup.

“I don’t think there will be changes in the Indian team for the World Cup even if someone plays amazingly well in the IPL, be it Suresh Raina or any youngster. I don’t think the 15-man squad will change, unless there are injuries or so. BCCI is also looking at the squad in the manner of who to rest and how during the IPL, so the squad is more or less locked,” he said.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

There is not much ambiguity in their pace bowling options while the successful spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are set to travel to England, where the twice champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 13:26 IST