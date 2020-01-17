e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
India vs Australia: Rohit hurts his left hand, taken off the field

Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
Rohit Sharma falls down after losing his balance during the second ODI.
Rohit Sharma falls down after losing his balance during the second ODI. (PTI)
         

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia here.

Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.

READ | ‘He is damaging his team,’ Kagiso Rabada slammed by Michael Holding, Kevin Pietersen after celebration ban

He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. An update on Rohit is expected to be shared after the match.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is also an absentee in the second innings as he joined the list of injured players after Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting in the second ODI between India and Australia here on Friday.

READ | Adam Zampa gets Virat Kohli again; becomes most successful bowler against Indian captain in limited overs cricket

“Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute,” a BCCI media release stated.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96 in India’s total of 340 for 6.

