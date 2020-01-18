India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma four runs away from surpassing Sourav Ganguly in impressive list

cricket

Rohit Sharma looked in brilliant touch during the second ODI encounter between India and Australia in Rajkot and considering how he started the innings, it looked like the right-hander was en route to a big score. However, he was undone by a delivery from Adam Zampa as he returned to the pavilion after scoring 42 and as a result, he fell four runs short of achieving a major milestone. However, Rohit will have a chance to become the third fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI runs when he takes the field during the series decider in Bangalore on Sunday.

If Rohit can achieve the feat on Sunday, he will beat the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara when it comes to scoring 9000 runs in ODIs. The opener has scored 8996 runs in 216 innings and he has ample time to beat the records of Ganguly (228 innings), Tendulkar (235 innings) and Lara (239 innings).

The batsman who was the fastest to reach 9000 runs in ODIs was India skipper Virat Kohli who achieved the feat in 194 runs and he is followed by South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (205 innings).

Rohit suffered a shoulder injury during the second ODI encounter after falling awkwardly in an attempt to save a boundary. “I asked Rohit briefly just now,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There’s no tear, nothing serious there. So hopefully he gets back for the next game.”

India bounced back brilliantly from their loss in the first ODI as they defeated Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot to level the series 1-1. Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant 96 while KL Rahul and Kohli contributed with half centuries as India posted a mammoth total of 340.

In response, Navdeep Saini took three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took two as the hosts were able to defend their total quite comfortably. Steve Smith did look in good touch but he was ultimately dismissed by Kuldeep for 98 which spelt the end for their fightback in the closely-contested encounter.