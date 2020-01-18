‘It’s the left shoulder but no tear,’ Virat Kohli provides update on Rohit Sharma’s injury

cricket

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 09:02 IST

Rohit Sharma injury update: In a big relief for Team India, skipper Virat Kohli confirmed opener Rohit Sharma did not do any serious damage to his left shoulder while fielding during the 2nd India vs Australia ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. The entire stadium went silent when Rohit injured his left shoulder after falling awkwardly in an attempt to save a boundary in the 43rd over of Australia’s chase.

Also Read: Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI

Rohit, running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain. Rohit even failed to throw the ball back in play. He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field.

Later, in the post-match presentation, Kohli said Rohit fell on his dislocated left shoulder while diving but there is no indication of it being a long-term injury.

WATCH: Manish Pandey’s ‘out of the world’ catch stuns David Warner

“I asked Rohit briefly just now,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There’s no tear, nothing serious there. So hopefully he gets back for the next game.”

While a team spokesperson said Rohit is being assessed by the team physiotherapist and the final call can only be taken ahead of the 3rd ODI in Sunday at Bengaluru.

There being only a day’s gap between the 2nd ODI and the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Bengaluru, is sure to keep the management on their toes. Rohit is not the only injury concern India have going into Sunday’s game. Rohit’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan too was hit on his rib-cage in 10th over of the Indian innings by a Pat Cummins delivery. Dhawan did not take field all through Australia’s chase but a team spokesperson insisted that the left-hander “looks fine”.

India made a roaring comeback on Friday by beating Australia by 36 runs in the must-win match at Rajkot. Batting first, the hosts put on 340 for 6 riding on Dhawan’s 96, KL Rahul’s attacking 80 off 52 balls and Virat Kohli’s 78. In reply, Australia lost wickets in a heap to Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the middle and were bowled out for 304 in 49.1 overs. Kuldeep’s final figures were 2 for 65 while Shami picked up 3 for 77 ably supported by Navdeep Saini (2/62). Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler of the day, returning with figures of 1 for 32 in his 9.1 overs.