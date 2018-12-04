India vs Australia: Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to take a leaf out of MS Dhoni’s book

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is known to have a soft corner for India skipper Virat Kohli. In fact, the Indian team sent a Virat Kohli t-shirt, signed by the likes of Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Shastri among others when Afridi announced his retirement. And with the high-profile series against Australia starting on December 6, Afridi has advised Kohli to take a leaf out of former skipper MS Dhoni’s book.

“As a captain, Virat needs to win a series abroad. I keep saying that how Dhoni has changed the course of Indian cricket as a captain and as a player, it’s the perfect example for Virat to follow,” Afridi told India TV.

“Virat’s records speak for himself, it just shows what a player he is. The most impressive thing I’ve seen about Virat is that he even takes the nets as a match, so whatever he does in the nets, he displays it in the match. He takes the responsibility upon himself and it seems like he loves to face the challenges ahead.”

Commenting on whether Dhoni should play the 2019 World Cup, Afridi said: “If Dhoni is fit and willing to play, he should definitely be in the Indian squad for the World Cup.”

Afridi feels that India have the arsenal to win the four-Test series against Australia. “India can win the series Down Under because Australia doesn’t have the team that they used to. India have a superb batting line-up and they have improved their bowling as well,” Afridi said.

While Afridi is happy playing franchise cricket across the globe, the all-rounder feels that Test cricket remains the supreme format and it should be the priority as far as cricket bodies across the world is concerned.

“I still feel that Test is the supreme format of the sport, the audience for Test have reduced in numbers but it should be promoted often which will eventually bring in people to witness,” Afridi said.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 11:12 IST